Today, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin distributing more than $15.7 million to Mississippi timber harvesters and timber hauling businesses that had been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At $15,718,335, the allocation for Mississippi is the largest among the 44 states receiving PATTH funds.

“As strong as it is in Mississippi, the timber industry was not immune from financial duress during the pandemic. I appreciate that our timber harvesters and haulers will receive pandemic assistance to help put them on better footing as the economy attempts to rebound,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

More than $15.7 million in @USDA Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers payments approved for Mississippi timber-related businesses that sustained significant losses in 2020. Pleased with the distribution of this FY2021 assistance. @MSForestryComm — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) December 2, 2021

The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers (PATHH) represent the final allotments funded through FY2021 appropriations to offset gross revenue losses of at least 10% in 2020.

Last year, Senator Hyde-Smith helped develop the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which provided up to $200 million for PATHH. This new program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

“I support the appropriations measures, and worked to include important funding for Mississippi and its citizens,” Hyde-Smith said last year. “In addition, including coronavirus relief in this legislation will ensure the timely delivery of benefits for working families, the jobless, small businesses, and our healthcare system.”