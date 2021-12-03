YP Daily Roundup 12/3/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

State Senator Scott DeLano, the Chairman of the Mississippi Senate Technology Committee, joined in a discussion with Mississippi business and technology leaders about the role technology platforms and digital tools are playing during the pandemic and growing the Mississippi economy. Participants also discussed Mississippi’s technology workforce future.

The “Tech Forward Webcast: How Technology is Fueling the Mississippi Recovery and Growing the Mississippi Economy” was hosted by Rob Retzlaff, Executive Director of the Connected Commerce Council (3C), a non-profit membership organization representing digitally empowered small businesses.

“Mississippi is open for business and tech jobs are taking us to that next level of competition for jobs, products, and services,” Senator DeLano said in a release following the event. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we all relied on digital tools to help us survive. Now, I’m excited about the tech innovation that’s happening in our communities. It’s a win for our businesses and a win for our students who will soon be in the job market. Technology is the key fuel for our recovery and growth.”

Governor Tate Reeves announced today that the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund has approved six restoration projects and two amended projects for Mississippi for a total of $26.8 million. The projects will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

“These projects will be critical in my administration’s coastal restoration and preservation efforts,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “One of my top priorities will always be to restore our coast to what it was before the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, so future generations of Mississippians can enjoy all the benefits it has to offer.”

“The health of our natural resources is intertwined with the strength of the economy of South Mississippi. These projects, in addition to the others announced for this year, will continue the essential work necessary to enhance the coastal habitat so vital for marine life,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to give an update on where the Yazoo Pump project stands now that the U.S. EPA has reversed its course and halted the project from moving forward. Gipson spoke with EPA officials on Wednesday about the pumps and invited the new Region Administrator to visit the area to see the needs firsthand.

Commissioner Gipson, a former legislator and an attorney, also offered his thoughts on the oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court defending the state’s 15-week abortion law, a bill that came through his committee in the Mississippi House when he served there.

In addition, Gipson promoted the “Standing for American Freedom” concert event taking place this Sunday, December 5th at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Governor Reeves defends MS abortion law on Travis and Sexton

“If you look at the latest #Gallup poll, there are only 18 percent of #Democrats in America who believe that #abortion should be allowable in the third trimester… I think this particular bill probably has the support of between 60 and 70 percent of Americans.” – @tatereeves pic.twitter.com/s5DZPLcBhV — Clay & Buck (@clayandbuck) December 2, 2021

In recent weeks, more than 90,000 Russian troops have amassed near the Ukrainian border. The troops are carrying advanced weapons and supplies which suggest a potential Russian interest in military aggression.

Moscow denies it is preparing an attack on Ukraine and accuses Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, of its own military build-up. In 2014, Russia invaded the Ukrainian territory of Crimea; around 14,000 Ukrainians were killed in the conflict.

Reuters reported on Thursday U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin suggested that any U.S. response to Russia’s actions towards Ukraine would be carried out in conjunction with the international community. Austin called on Moscow to be transparent about its military buildup.

In a floor speech on Wednesday, Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) condemned the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s growing military presence on the Ukrainian border. Wicker stated that there would be severe consequences if Russia continues its malign behavior.

On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that he had reached an agreement with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee Congresswoman Rosa L. DeLauro (D-CT), and Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on a stopgap measure that will fund federal agencies into mid-February…

…There has been no word yet as to how those in the Mississippi federal delegation will vote on the spending measure presented by Senator Schumer. It is expected that Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2) will support his party’s efforts, while the state’s Republican members – Senators Roger Wicker (R) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), and Congressmen Trent Kelly (R-MS 1), Michael Guest (R-MS 3) and Steven Palazzo (R-MS 4) – could oppose the measure or split their votes given the short term nature of the agreement.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 569 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, three deaths, and 32 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 515,208 cases, 10,290 deaths, and 1,412,397 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/7eplEw7Ruv — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 2, 2021

It was a surprising turn of events for Thursday’s big vote at Ingalls. After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions.

When the votes tallied up, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) voted no, while Pascagoula Metal Trades Council union members voted yes…

…However, due to IBEW members voting against the contract, the union will go back into negotiation.