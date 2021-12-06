Dole was a friend to Mississippi, working closely with Senators Lott and Cochran. Former Governor Fordice endorsed him for President in 1996.

Former U.S. Senator and Republican Presidential candidate Bob Dole died Sunday in his sleep. He was 98.

Dole was a World War II veteran who was injured while serving his country. He returned to his Kansas home to heal, eventually running for Congress, where he served for 8 years, and then the Senate, serving for 27 years. He was the Republican leader in the Senate for 11 years and the Senate Majority Leader for 3 years. Dole was succeeded as Senate Republican Leader and Majority Leader by Mississippi Senator Trent Lott.

During his life of public service, Dole unsuccessfully ran for Vice President with Gerald Ford in 1976. He was the Republican Presidential nominee in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton. He also offered his name up for the presidency in 1980 and 1988, dropping out of the race early in the 1980 and then losing the nomination to George H. W. Bush in 1988. He resigned from the Senate in 1996.

Many current and former Mississippi and national elected and political officials remembered Dole fondly on the news of his passing. Here are what some of those had to say about the longtime Republican mainstay.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R)

“Bob Dole embodied what it meant to be a soldier, a legislator, and a statesman. He exemplified the greatest generation’s sense of duty and self-sacrifice, always displaying his trademark humor and optimism. I join millions of my fellow Americans in honoring the memory of this remarkable public servant. Gayle and I send our best to Elizabeth and the family.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)

“Bob Dole led a truly remarkable life, one which will stand the test of time as an example of sacrifice, leadership, and public service. My condolences and prayers go out to Elizabeth Dole, the entire Dole family, and the many people whose lives were touched by his life.”

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS 4)

“Today, America lost a great American and war hero. Bob Dole was the consummate representative of the Greatest Generation, always putting country first. Even after being wounded in World War II, his service to our country never ceased. He went on to serve in the U.S. House, then led the Senate, then stood up as the Republican presidential nominee. I salute his service and send my sincerest sympathies to the Dole family.”

Former Governor Haley Barbour

“Bob Dole was a genuine American hero: as a soldier, as a leader of the Republican party – including as its Chairman and its Presidential nominee in 1996 – who, as GOP Leader, led passage of major legislation that gained bipartisan support.

“After his retirement from the Senate, he led in the formation of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a much needed institution in this day and age.

“Senator Dole had a brilliant wit, often on display; but he also was a serious patriot, a true friend and a devoted family man.

“Marsha’s and my thoughts and prayers are with Elizabeth, the Dole family and the entire, large number of staff members who were so loyal to him throughout his career.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R)

“Bob Dole’s legacy is in teaching us how to love and serve our country, stand by our principles, and find common ground for the greater good. We are in prayer for his family and friends this evening.”

Brad White, former MSGOP Chairman

“I was given the opportunity to first meet Senator Bob Dole in the mid 90’s when then Governor Kirk Fordice endorsed him for President. It was an experience I will never forget. A true public servant, he left the ‘wood pile’ stacked much higher than he found it. RIP Sen Dole.”

Former President Donald Trump

“Bob Dole was an American war hero and true patriot for our Nation. He served the Great State of Kansas with honor and the Republican Party was made stronger by his service. Our Nation mourns his passing, and our prayers are with Elizabeth and his wonderful family.”