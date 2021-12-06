Reauthorization would benefit Stennis Space Center reputation as a ‘Federal City’

On Friday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) joined U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and colleagues in introducing the NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 (S.3303). The legislation would renew an expiring National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) property lease program for two years.

The current NASA Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) authorization ends on Dec. 31, 2021, but the legislation would extend the program through Dec. 31, 2023.

The two-year extension of the NASA EUL program would allow Stennis Space Center, located near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and other NASA facilities to continue to lease underutilized properties.

The Stennis Space Center, also known as SSC, is operated by NASA and is one of 10 NASA field centers in the United States.

“The Stennis Space Center earned its ‘Federal City’ title because of its ability to use EUL to attract other federal and state agencies, academic and private-sector organizations, tech-based companies and others,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “Extending this program would allow Stennis and other NASA centers to better plan for use of properties to support its mission and our economy.”

Others cosponsoring the legislation include Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Rick Scott (R-FL).