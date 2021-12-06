The company is constructing their new headquarters facility in Midtown Hattiesburg.

Jones is constructing a new corporate headquarters facility in Hattiesburg. The company will invest $40 million in the project and will create more than 200 jobs.

“Jones’ decision to invest $40 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hattiesburg is yet another major economic win for Mississippi and further proof our state’s economy is thriving,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “It’s clear – Mississippi has the capable workforce and business-friendly environment companies need to succeed. My administration will continue to be unwavering in its commitment to increasing jobs that offer above average wages. With this project, that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Jones began over 70 years ago as Jones Lumber Company in southwest Mississippi. Today, the Jones portfolio of companies includes Big Black River, Codaray Construction, FV Recycling, Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power, Parade, PortaBull Fuel, PortaBull Storage, Rockport Terminals, Spot and Tax Advisors Group. These companies will be managed in the new 80,000-square-foot headquarters facility, which will be located in Midtown Hattiesburg across from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Our announcement today will have a generational impact on our company and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Bringing our portfolio companies’ leadership teams together under one roof will create synergies, efficiencies and creative collaboration that will foster sustainable growth for Jones,” said Jones CEO Jonathan Jones.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site development, infrastructure improvements and road improvements. MDA also certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“Jones, which started humbly in southwest Mississippi, is a shining example of a homegrown company that has continued to grow for decades, creating hundreds of jobs for the people of our great state,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “Our competitive advantages, strong workforce and can-do attitude foster innovation and long-term growth and success for companies like Jones. MDA is proud to support the Jones team as it locates its new headquarters facility in Midtown Hattiesburg and brings so many good jobs to the Pine Belt Region.”

The city of Hattiesburg also is assisting with the project.

“Being a premier city in the Gulf South means having a collective spirit to go after big things and get them. Both the history and the leadership of Jones lends itself to that spirit. Today’s announcement is not only a big play for Midtown, but it’s a major step in diversifying and enhancing the availability of quality jobs in our community,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “In addition to Southern Miss, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic, this new headquarters will help anchor Midtown’s redevelopment, amplifying the momentum we’ve seen in this area.”

Jones currently employs more than 410 workers in Mississippi. The company plans to begin construction on the new headquarters facility in April and expects to fill the new jobs by early 2024.

“Forrest County has been involved in redeveloping Midtown Hattiesburg since day one and the Jones announcement is a culmination of years of work to ensure that Midtown Hattiesburg is a lucrative spot for new corporate investments,” said Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan. “The average pay at the headquarters will be double our local average, so I can’t overemphasize the importance of this project to the future of Hattiesburg and Forrest County.”