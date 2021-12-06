YP Daily Roundup 12/6/21

Both the unemployment rate and the number of unemployment persons are down from their highs at the end of the February-April 2020 recession, but remain above their levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, America’s employers added just 210,000 jobs, 340,000 below the expected number. This is the lowest monthly gain in nearly a year.

Our two greatest adversaries, China and Russia, are getting more aggressive by the week. In recent days, Russia has tested our resolve by placing 90,000 battle-ready troops along its border with Ukraine. Moscow is also close to completing a major pipeline into Europe in the hopes of making our allies more dependent on Russia for energy. Meanwhile, China is achieving new military strength. Beijing recently surprised the world with a missile test demonstrating how far their weapons technology has progressed. In addition, Chinese planes continue to harass our ally Taiwan as China’s leadership openly talks of invasion.

Standing up to these threats will require decisive action from our President and a fully funded U.S. military. Unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been dragging his feet on this year’s annual defense authorization bill, which is essential to keeping our military running. Even some Democrats have grown frustrated with this delay, including Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Failure to pass this all-important bill is adding to the perception that America is growing weaker under President Biden.

Earlier this week, 80 Republicans in the U.S. House joined all Democrats to pass H.R. 550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act.

Among those voting in favor of the bill were Mississippi Congressmen Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2) and Steven Palazzo (R-MS 4). The other two Congressmen from the Magnolia State – Congressmen Trent Kelly (R-MS 1) and Michael Guest (R-MS 3) – opposed the measure…

…Congressman Palazzo tells Y’all Politics that after a careful reading of the bill, there is no indication of a new federal database being created nor does it jeopardize a citizen’s right to privacy.

“I read through H.R. 550 thoroughly and consulted information directly from the Republican cosponsors of this bill, and NOWHERE did I find any indication that it would create a new federal database,” Congressman Palazzo said in an email response. “I have always been a strong advocate for the right to privacy and would have been the first to vote against this bill if I believed it jeopardized anyone’s confidential information.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 296 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 7 deaths, and 33 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 515,504 cases, 10,296 deaths, and 1,414,527 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/MD41jnvDWc — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 3, 2021

Starkville city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to pay an extra $75 a month for medical insurance starting in early February.

Aldermen for the Mississippi city set the policy back in September, but delayed implementation until February.

Board attorney Chris Latimer told the board it must provide a reasonable alternative to the surcharge to meet legal requirements for the increase.

Mississippi will receive nearly $75 million in water infrastructure funding as part of the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials announced this week.

It’s unclear how the money will be allocated within the state, but EPA Administrator Michael Regan said states should prioritize underserved communities, calling the law “a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America.”