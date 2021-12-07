The committee will begin compiling information and make recommendations on how to spend the $1.8 billion to the full Appropriations Committee.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Mississippi Senate ARPA Subcommittee held its last two hearings before the end of the year and ahead of the start to the 2022 legislative session.

Lawmakers have met over the last few weeks, hearing from a variety of presenters as they consider recommendations on how to spend the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds being sent to the state from the federal government.

Over the last two days, members of the committee heard from speakers representing the following organizations:

The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Tourism Association

Mississippi Department of Health

Community Foundations for Non-Profits

County Supervisors Association

Mississippi Municipal League

Water Associations

Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services

Mississippi Department of Mental Health

Coordinator of Mental Health Accessibility

The presentations addressed their plans for funding, if received, and highlighted successes within their industry or organization, as well as addressed the hardships and needs. Expanding workforce and personnel within industries, increasing broadband, investing in infrastructure, and creating new programs in organizations that will benefit Mississippians were some of the many things discussed throughout all of the ARPA committee meetings.

State Senator John Polk, Chairman of the Senate ARPA Committee, said that going forward, the committee will compile the information and make recommendations on how to spend the ARPA funds.