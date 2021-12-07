Presley says AT&T should not be able to receive federal funding without oversight and accountability.

On Tuesday, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley (D) wrote a letter to newly confirmed Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asking her to take action to hold telecommunications giant, AT&T, accountable for false claims of service.

In his letter, Commissioner Presley asked Rosenworcel to follow up on a written request from all three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners in 2020 for a full compliance audit and investigation regarding AT&T’s claims of providing service to over 133,000 locations in Mississippi as part of their obligation under the Connect America Fund II.

“AT&T has a pattern and history of submitting false data. As a part of our annual certification for Eligible Telecommunications Carriers, evidence was uncovered by our agency that led to great concern surrounding validity of AT&T Mississippi’s claims and the honesty of data submitted by the company to the Universal Service Administrative Company’s High-Cost Universal Broadband (“USAC HUBB”) and the information provided to consumers when they purchase a phone or sign up for broadband service,” Presley wrote.

Commissioner Presley asks that the FCC perform a complete compliance audit of AT&T Mississippi. He states that AT&T should not be able to receive federal funding without oversight and accountability.

“They have submitted false data for years and I am convinced that you will act appropriately to send a message that there is a ‘new Sheriff in town,’” Presley concluded.

You can read the full letter below:

Presley-Rosenworcel Letter 2021 by yallpolitics on Scribd