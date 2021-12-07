The freshman lawmaker who represents Jackson also notes water, crime top her 2022 legislative agenda.

State Rep. Shanda Yates (D-HD 64) joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss how the Mississippi House plans to approach the spending of the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the state has received.

Yates said she believes Speaker Philip Gunn will soon be announcing a similar special committee as was appointed in the State Senate by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann to consider and make recommendation for the use of these funds. That Senate Committee has wrapped up its planned meetings and is now formulating its data to be given to the full Senate Appropriations Committee.

The first term State Representative also spoke to her top 2022 legislative session agenda items, and gives her thoughts on where big pieces of legislation, such as medical marijuana, the initiative process, and redistricting, stand as the session begins in the New Year.

Watch the full interview with State Rep. Yates below.