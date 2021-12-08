“I am confident he will be a fierce advocate, not only for a Balanced Budget Amendment, but for a sound federal fiscal policy that will set the next generation up for success,” Governor Reeves said.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has appointed State Treasurer David McRae to the Compact for a Balanced Budget Commission. As a member of the Commission, McRae will help promote a state-of-the-art federal Balanced Budget Amendment.

McRae’s appointment comes after former Mississippi House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden resigned from the Commission. Snowden will now work as the Director of the Administrative Office of Courts of the State of Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves said that with President Biden and the congressional Democrats expanding the size, scope, and cost of the federal government at a quick rate, it is now more important than ever to hold Washington accountable for its spending.

“David McRae is a fiscal conservative through and through. He understands the need to save for a rainy day and that we must strive to do more good with fewer taxpayer dollars. I am confident he will be a fierce advocate, not only for a Balanced Budget Amendment, but for a sound federal fiscal policy that will set the next generation up for success,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

“Washington, D.C.’s lack of fiscal discipline is jeopardizing America’s financial independence for generations to come,” said Treasurer David McRae. “I’ve spent most of my life in the private sector. I understand what it means to make tough choices about what you can afford – and what you can’t. Federal lawmakers aren’t doing that right now. It’s time we had a Balanced Budget Amendment that forced elected officials to prioritize what’s important, rather than running up the American taxpayers’ tab with new entitlement programs and fruitless bureaucratic programs.”

State Treasurer David McRae announced on Tuesday that he has returned over $40 million in unclaimed property to Mississippi since taking office in January 2020. This marks the second-record breaking year in a row.

Before serving as State Treasurer, McRae served as Managing Partner of McRae Investments and earned his law degree from Mississippi College. He is also an active member of the Mississippi Bar Association.