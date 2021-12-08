Fiscal year-to-date revenues are $438.5 million over estimates.

The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office released the November 2021 state budget revenue report on Wednesday showing the state continues to exceed estimates.

Total revenue collections for the month of November FY 2022 are $124,250,345 or 30.48% above the sine die revenue estimate.

Fiscal YTD revenue collections through November 2021 are $438,463,674 or 18.89% above the sine die estimate.

Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through November 2021 are $215,093,264 or 8.45% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,927,000,000.

November FY 2022 General Fund collections were $54,939,097 or 11.52% over November FY 2021 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $29.6 million. Individual income tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $4.4 million. Corporate income tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $13 million.