Hickman won the special election runoff in November.

State Senate District 32 has a new Senator.

Rod Hickman was sworn in today by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann in the Mississippi Capitol Senate Chamber. He was joined by supporters and family members. Hickman’s daughter, 7-year-old Ari Elizabeth Hickman, held the bible during the ceremony.

Senator Rod Hickman was sworn in as the new Senator for District 32 this morning. He was joined by a host of family, friends, and supporters. @Hickmanology #msleg pic.twitter.com/nC3rab0hE8 — MS Senate Dems (@MSSenateDems) December 8, 2021

Hickman is replacing former State Senator Sampson Jackson who retired earlier this year.

The new lawmakers won the special runoff election in State Senate District 32 in November, drawing 60% of the vote over opponent Dr. Minh Duong.

Former Senator Sampson Jackson along with other Democrats serving in the state legislature and Mississippi Democratic Party leaders endorsed Hickman’s candidacy during the runoff period. Throughout his campaign, Hickman advocated for Medicaid and rural broadband expansion, additional education funding, and many other issues.