The summary of the legislation states that the Federal Government should implement policies to lower energy prices for American families and to ensure the resiliency and energy independence of the United States.

To do this, it says that there must be revision of the regulatory agenda and legislative priorities of the Biden Administration that relate to domestic oil and gas development such as:

Supporting the development of additional oil and gas pipelines to the United States, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline Following Federal law and the intent of Congress by imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and all individuals and entities involved in the planning, construction, or operation of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement Complying with the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (43 U.S.C. 1331 et seq.) Revising section 208 of Executive Order 14008 (86 Fed. Reg. 7624 (February 1, 2021); (relating to tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad) to allow oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico and other offshore and onshore Federal areas.

“I’ve written this bill to restore confidence in using American energy resources, including oil and gas, to help restore the economy, boost job creation, and make the United States less dependent on foreign powers that aren’t necessarily our friends,” Hyde-Smith said.