Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Happy Birthday, Mississippi!

Across the nation, state lawmakers prepare for legislative sessions with budgets flush with case as the pandemic wanes and billions in one-time federal funding for state and local governments flows down like rain. Elected officials in Republican and Democrat controlled states have been making plans to lower rates and cut taxes.

Will Mississippi join the trend?

According to The Hill, more than a dozen states this year have introduced measures to reduce either corporate or personal income tax rates. Another half a dozen states have added tax exemptions for things such as federal stimulus money, unemployment payments, or reduced property and service taxes.

The Mississippi Joint Legislative Budget Committee has released its Fiscal Year 2023 state budget recommendations.

The committee met on Tuesday and adopted the recommendations ahead of the start of the 2022 legislative session in January.

The Committee built the FY 2023 only on recurring funds, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. One-time monies, such as those received from the federal government for pandemic assistance, was not used to buoy budgets and support recurring expenses.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate voted 52-48 to repeal President Joe Biden’s federal COVID vaccine mandate for private companies with more than 100 employees. That vote comes after the Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suspended its implementation and enforcement of the mandate following the stay issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

OSHA’s rule would have imposed a $13,653 fine for each offense, with willful violations resulting in a $136,532 penalty.

Democrat U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Jon Tester (MT) joined all 50 of the Senate Republicans in opposing the mandate through the Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution. The CRA is the official process for Congress to eliminate an Executive Branch rule.

On Tuesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that kicked off a multi-step process to lift the nation’s debt limit with a simple majority needed should the bill pass the Senate. The House passed the measure by a vote of 222-212.

Today, Senators voted 64-36 to close debate on the bill.

The Senate convened this morning to vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to concur on the House amendment S. 610. The Senate vote clears the way for Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) introduced the Domestic Energy Crisis Relief Act. This legislation identifies a series of requirements to be taken by the administration to facilitate energy production, create American jobs, strengthen national security, and support energy-producing states like Mississippi.

“The Biden administration likes to toss around throwaway terms like ‘global markets’ and ‘supply and demand’ to dismiss the higher energy prices being paid by Americans today. These platitudes ignore the fact the administration’s energy policies are doing more harm than good,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.