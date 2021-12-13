MDEQ awarded $162,150 to Mississippi State University’s Coastal Research and Extension Center for the project.

Last week, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the deployment of four litter collectors on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The devices are floating structures that use booms to direct the flow of water and litter into a trap.

Dr. Eric Sparks with Mississippi State University explains how these devices work in the video below.

These floating trash traps will be placed at four locations: the southern branch of Magnolia Bayou in Hancock County, on Brickyard Bayou and Canal #1 in Harrison County, and one in Jackson County on Bayou Chico.

“It is our objective to learn if these traps can substantially reduce the amount of litter which enters the Mississippi Sound from upland areas and to collect data on what types of litter are in our streams as well as their sources. We are exploring various ways to improve water quality including conducting this pilot project to remove trash and litter from waterways. We look forward to the results of this project and perhaps the opportunity to expand the use of litter traps coastwide or maybe even statewide,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

Mississippi State University’s Coastal Research and Extension Center conducts research and education programs aimed at better understanding and use of renewable and nonrenewable resources in south Mississippi.

Counties served by the MSU team include: Clarke, Covington, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Wayne.