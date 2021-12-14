Newly elected State Senators Hickman and Butler given Vice Chairmanships.

On Tuesday, ahead of the start of the 2022 Mississippi legislative session, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released updated state Senate Committee assignments.

According to the release, the following appointments and changes were announced:

Newly elected Senator Rod Hickman of District 32 was appointed Vice Chairman of the Interstate and Federal Cooperation Committee and a member of the following committees: Agriculture, Appropriations, Forestry, Investigate State Offices, Judiciary Division B, State Library and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Newly elected Senator Kelvin E. Butler of District 38 was appointed Vice Chairman of the Housing Committee and a member of the following committees: Appropriations, Corrections, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources, Forestry, Labor and Municipalities.

Senator Tyler McCaughn appointed Chairman of Forestry.

Senator Joseph Thomas appointed Chairman of Enrolled Bills and a member of Interstate and Federal Cooperation.

Senator John Horhn appointed to Energy.

Senator Bart Williams appointed to Highways and Transportation.

Senator Daniel Sparks appointed to Ports and Marines.

Senator Juan Barnett appointed to Public Health and Welfare.

Senator Albert Butler appointed to Universities and Colleges.

The full committee listings are shown below.

