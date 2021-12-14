Nancy Cross began her career with the Mississippi Insurance Department in 1958.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) recognizes Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) employee Nancy Cross for her 63 years of service to insurance regulation with its 2021 Robert Dineen Award. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney nominated Nancy for the Dineen Award.

Nancy joined MID in December of 1958 as the administrative assistant to the Deputy Commissioner. She has served under four different insurance commissioners and has risen through the ranks to become the Statutory Compliance Director where she is responsible for issuing new and renewing licenses for insurance companies, health maintenance organizations, societies and associations doing business in the state of Mississippi.

Early in her career, Nancy was an initial member of the local chapter of the National Association of Insurance Women, which aimed to provide education to members working across various fields of the insurance industry, including underwriting, adjusting, and customer service. Nancy helped craft an insurance company licensing registration system for the department, which was designed to ensure all company licensing fees and applications were collected in an efficient and timely manner.

Nancy was one of three recipients of the award this year. The Robert Dineen Award was established in June of 1989 for Outstanding Service and Contribution to the State Regulation of Insurance and named in honor of the founder of the NAIC’s Support and Services Office.

