Fitch also talks about why challenging Biden’s vaccine mandates is important for Mississippians.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined Y’all Politics this week for a look back at the oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court defending the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

Fitch’s office is also actively involved in other litigation on behalf of the state and its citizens, namely the cases challenging President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates. In the interview, she talks about why those are important for Mississippians.

In addition, Attorney General Fitch offers her thoughts on what policy issues she will be advocating for during the 2022 legislative session, chief among those is an equal pay law she believes is long overdue in Mississippi.

Watch the full interview with Attorney General Fitch below.