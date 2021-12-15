All Mississippi Republican delegates vote no.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senate and House Democrats passed S.J. Res. 33 that raises the nation’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.

One Republican voted with the Democrats to allow the U.S. government to extend its borrowing authority. That was Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an often outspoken critic of his own party who has announced he will not seek reelection in next year’s midterms.

All Mississippi Republican delegates voted in opposition to the measure while the state’s lone Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson supported it.

Here’s what some of the federal officials had to say on their vote:

Senator Roger Wicker

Congressional Democrats have rammed through trillions in unnecessary spending over the past year. Today they went on the record and voted to finance their spending by raising the debt limit alone – without a single Republican vote. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) December 14, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest (MS 3)

Congressional Democrats’ spending pushed the debt beyond reasonable limits. I will not vote to give them the ability for more frivolous spending by raising the debt ceiling. Republicans must stand for fiscal responsibility. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) December 13, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS 4)