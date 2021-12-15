All Mississippi Republican delegates vote no. 

On Tuesday, U.S. Senate and House Democrats passed S.J. Res. 33 that raises the nation’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.

One Republican voted with the Democrats to allow the U.S. government to extend its borrowing authority. That was Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an often outspoken critic of his own party who has announced he will not seek reelection in next year’s midterms.

All Mississippi Republican delegates voted in opposition to the measure while the state’s lone Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson supported it.

Here’s what some of the federal officials had to say on their vote:

Senator Roger Wicker

 

Congressman Michael Guest (MS 3)

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS 4)

