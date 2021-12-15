The Senate Ed Chairman also says another round of teacher pay raises are in the works in 2022.

Following the joint Mississippi Senate and House Congressional Redistricting meeting today, State Senator Dennis DeBar talked with Y’all Politics about the proposed maps that were adopted by the committee and that will now head to the full Legislature for adoption during the first week of the 2022 session.

In addition, Senator DeBar is the chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He says there is momentum behind another round of teacher pay raises during the upcoming session. The only question is how the plan will look coming out of both chambers.

Watch the full interview with Senator DeBar below.