The measure passed on a bipartisan vote of 88-11.

Today, Mississippi U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker voted to approve the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a military and national defense policy measure that authorizes crucial funding for the U.S. Armed Forces.

“This legislation authorizes crucial funding for our national defense, while providing our men and women in uniform with assets and tools necessary to perform their function in defending our nation and its interests,” said Senator Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Senator Wicker, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been an advocate for the the bill, S.1605, which passed the Senate Armed Services Committee in July.

“I am especially heartened to see the bipartisan backing for an increase in funding for the U.S. Navy over and above the President’s budget request,” Senator Wicker said in July. “As our nation’s adversaries rush to increase the size and capabilities of their fleets, it is important that we make the investments necessary to retain our competitive edge and deter future conflict.”

The FY 2022 NDAA increases authorized defense funding by $25 billion above President Biden’s initial insufficient budget request, including a $4.7 billion increase for shipbuilding. The legislation also authorizes funding to support a 2.7% pay raise for our military service members.

S.1605 also provides support for military families, including ensuring that military spouses have access to meaningful employment when they move around the country. The bill provides protection for service members from dishonorable discharges for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as well as rejects House initiatives that targeted the sanctify of life and Second Amendment rights.

“We’ve only reached this point by working together and eliminating the partisan provisions wanted by progressive leftists in the House. Our work must now turn toward approving FY2022 appropriations to provide the funding our military needs to carry out their national security missions,” Senator Hyde-Smith said.