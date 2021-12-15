YP Daily Roundup 12/15/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.
YP – Mississippi Secretary of State takes action against former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic
A group founded by former President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer was recently put on notice by the Mississippi Secretary of State (SOS) to cease solicitations of contributions in the Magnolia State. The matter has since been resolved.
A consent order obtained through a public records request filed by Y’all Politics shows that Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic, Inc. (DTR) was issued a cease and desist letter by the Mississippi Secretary of State Charities Division on June 28, 2021, after falsely stating that the group was registered with the SOS. As noted, DTR had a billboard that read “the official registration and financial information of DTR may be obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office…”
Powell is best known for her vigorous defense of the former President following the 2020 election. She and other Trump attorneys sought to challenge multiple states’ election results which were ultimately unsuccessful.
YP – Lt. Governor Hosemann announces Senate committee appointments, changes ahead of 2022 session
Newly elected State Senators Hickman and Butler given Vice Chairmanships.
On Tuesday, ahead of the start of the 2022 Mississippi legislative session, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released updated state Senate Committee assignments.
YP – Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board adopts new Performance Framework
The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB) adopted a new school performance framework on Monday. The new performance framework is aligned with national standards of best practice and is similar to frameworks used by other high-quality authorizers including Tennessee’s Department of Education’s Model Performance Framework.
“Charter authorizers must have full confidence in their performance framework to ensure only those schools demonstrating the capacity to deliver high quality education to children while protecting the public’s interest are allowed to continue operating,” said Dr. Lisa Karmacharya, Executive Director of the MCSAB. “By working alongside school leaders throughout the trial run to ensure the framework measures outcomes appropriately, the MCSAB will be positioned to implement a fair and transparent performance framework.”
YP – NFIB releases November 2021 Jobs Report
In November, the National Federal of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index increased slightly by 0.2 points to 98.4. Four of the 10 Index components improved, four declined, and two were unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased four points to 63.
The Small Business Optimism Index is a composite of ten Small Business Economic Trends (SBET) that provides a monthly, summary data point for the state of the small business economy. The ten indicators include: “good time to expansion, general economic outlook, expected sales, current earnings, planned capital outlays, current job openings, hiring plans, inventory status, expected inventory change, and expected credit conditions.”
“As the end of the year nears, the outlook for business conditions is not encouraging to small business owners as lawmakers propose additional mandates and tax increases,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners are also pessimistic as many continue managing challenges like rampant inflation and supply chain disruptions that are impacting their businesses right now.”
YP – Mississippi Insurance Dept. employee of 63 years honored with service award
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) recognizes Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) employee Nancy Cross for her 63 years of service to insurance regulation with its 2021 Robert Dineen Award. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney nominated Nancy for the Dineen Award.
Nancy joined MID in December of 1958 as the administrative assistant to the Deputy Commissioner. She has served under four different insurance commissioners and has risen through the ranks to become the Statutory Compliance Director where she is responsible for issuing new and renewing licenses for insurance companies, health maintenance organizations, societies and associations doing business in the state of Mississippi.
MSDH COVID-19 Reporting
Today MSDH is reporting 408 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 9 deaths, and 44 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 520,259 cases, 10,340 deaths, and 1,431,192 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/35RqNj8fBK
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 14, 2021
YP – U.S. Supreme Court denies Johnson & Johnson request to halt Mississippi talcum powder lawsuit
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a motion filed by Johnson & Johnson to throw out a lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi. The lawsuit is over allegations that the company failed to inform residents that its talc-based products increased the risks of developing ovarian cancer.
The case dates from 2014, when Mississippi officials sued Johnson & Johnson.
“Facing thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc caused cancer, J&J insists on the safety and purity of its iconic product. But internal documents examined by Reuters show that the company’s powder was sometimes tainted with carcinogenic asbestos and that J&J kept that information from regulators and the public,” a 2018 Reuters investigation found.
YP – Wicker, Hyde-Smith welcome $70.8 million installment for Miss. built amphibious warship
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) welcomed the award of a $70.8 million U.S. Navy contract to Huntington Ingalls as its latest installment toward acquiring long-lead-time materials for a new America-class amphibious assault ship.
In April 2021, Huntington Ingalls Industries announced its Ingalls Shipbuilding division had received a contract modification from the U.S. Navy for $107 million to provide long-lead-time material and advance procurement activities for amphibious assault ship LHA 9.
Work associated with this contract is expected to be completed by April 2024.
Thompson speaks ahead of Meadows contempt vote in House
We have made clear that there was a stream of communication between members of Congress and Meadows about matters central to our investigation.
We have questions about those communications. And we won’t let the facts be buried by a coverup. @BennieGThompson pic.twitter.com/SnMlo7QpTD
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) December 14, 2021