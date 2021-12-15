YP Daily Roundup 12/15/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

A group founded by former President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer was recently put on notice by the Mississippi Secretary of State (SOS) to cease solicitations of contributions in the Magnolia State. The matter has since been resolved.

A consent order obtained through a public records request filed by Y’all Politics shows that Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic, Inc. (DTR) was issued a cease and desist letter by the Mississippi Secretary of State Charities Division on June 28, 2021, after falsely stating that the group was registered with the SOS. As noted, DTR had a billboard that read “the official registration and financial information of DTR may be obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office…”

Powell is best known for her vigorous defense of the former President following the 2020 election. She and other Trump attorneys sought to challenge multiple states’ election results which were ultimately unsuccessful.

Newly elected State Senators Hickman and Butler given Vice Chairmanships.

On Tuesday, ahead of the start of the 2022 Mississippi legislative session, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released updated state Senate Committee assignments.

See where the Senators landed by clicking here.

The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB) adopted a new school performance framework on Monday. The new performance framework is aligned with national standards of best practice and is similar to frameworks used by other high-quality authorizers including Tennessee’s Department of Education’s Model Performance Framework.

“Charter authorizers must have full confidence in their performance framework to ensure only those schools demonstrating the capacity to deliver high quality education to children while protecting the public’s interest are allowed to continue operating,” said Dr. Lisa Karmacharya, Executive Director of the MCSAB. “By working alongside school leaders throughout the trial run to ensure the framework measures outcomes appropriately, the MCSAB will be positioned to implement a fair and transparent performance framework.”

In November, the National Federal of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index increased slightly by 0.2 points to 98.4. Four of the 10 Index components improved, four declined, and two were unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased four points to 63.

The Small Business Optimism Index is a composite of ten Small Business Economic Trends (SBET) that provides a monthly, summary data point for the state of the small business economy. The ten indicators include: “good time to expansion, general economic outlook, expected sales, current earnings, planned capital outlays, current job openings, hiring plans, inventory status, expected inventory change, and expected credit conditions.”

“As the end of the year nears, the outlook for business conditions is not encouraging to small business owners as lawmakers propose additional mandates and tax increases,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners are also pessimistic as many continue managing challenges like rampant inflation and supply chain disruptions that are impacting their businesses right now.”