Today, members of the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) and the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) joined representatives from Atmos Energy in Jackson as the company donated leak detection equipment to the department.

“When faced with emission of potentially harmful leaks, this equipment is valuable for the Jackson Fire Department to ensure the safety of the city’s residents,” Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said.

Atmos Energy is donating seven Sensit Gold G2 combustible gas leak detectors, a calibration unit, and other items necessary to maintain the detectors. The Sensit units are designed to detect 4 types of gases: methane, carbon monoxide, oxygen, and hydrogen sulfide.

“We respond to reports of natural gas leaks every day. However, fire departments are often the first to be called when someone believes they smell gas or have an issue with carbon monoxide in their homes or business,” said Bobby Morgan, VP of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi.

“This equipment will help the Jackson Fire Department keep residents safe. Atmos will continue to be the subject matter experts as it relates to responding to natural gas leaks for the public,” Morgan continued.

Atmos Energy Corporation provides natural gas to approximately 269,000 customers in Mississippi. The total value of the donation is approximately $21,000.