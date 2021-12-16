600,000 people attended the 2021 Mississippi State Fair

Carnival Warehouse Magazine, the carnival and fair industry’s #1 source for news and resources, named the 2021 Mississippi State Fair was named #15 of the Top 50 Fairs in North America.

Carnival Warehouse creates a list every year of fair rankings across the United States and Canada is based on attendance. Total attendance for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair was 600,000.

“We were delighted by the turnout to this year’s Mississippi State Fair,” Commissioner Gipson said. “We had an overwhelming response from vendors and visitors alike who were grateful to have an event like the State Fair to get out and enjoy again.”

“Because of the safety protocols we already had in place from the previous fair held in 2020, our staff had a head start on planning for this year’s fair. That, along with our new, diverse attractions and beautiful weather, helped to exceed our expectations in attendance. We look forward to continuing this beloved tradition in our state for years to come,” said Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said that in addition to all the usual livestock shows, live entertainment, rides and exhibits, they will be adding a brand-new attraction, the Great American Wild West Show, next year.