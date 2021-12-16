Among the names are the Sheriffs in George, Greene, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Wayne counties.

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, Republican candidate for Congress, announced his campaign’s County Chairs in all counties of the Fourth Congressional District.

The announcement comes following the Mississippi Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee put forth their plan for Congressional redistricting ahead of the 2022 midterms. That plan is expected to be enacted during the first week of the session which starts on January 4th.

“I’m excited to announce our campaign’s County Chairs from every county in the district, and I’m very thankful for their enthusiasm and commitment to continue growing our momentum in this race,” Sheriff Ezell said in the release. “With so many of the biggest challenges facing our country centering on law and order, public safety and protecting our individual rights, our campaign will continue focusing on my record and unique qualifications to tackle these pressing issues.”

Ezell is one of 7 Republicans who have announced their plans to seek the South Mississippi Congressional seat. Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo, a Republican, is also among that lot. In total to date, 11 candidates have filed to run in the 2022 midterm.

Below is a list of the County Chairs Ezell’s campaign made public today:

Jackson County – Greg Cronin and Susan Kelly Garrett

Harrison County – Wayne Tisdale and Tommie Yanik

Lamar County – Joel Dunagin

Forrest County – Jennifer Mangum

George County – Sheriff Keith Havard and Ronnie and Naomi Thomas

Wayne County – Sheriff Jody Ashley

Pearl River County – Sheriff David Allison

Jones County – Mike Landrum and Bruce Landrum

Perry County – Sheriff Mitch Nobles

Stone County – Sheriff Mike Farmer

Greene County – Sheriff Stanley McLeod

Hancock County – Bobby Underwood

Sheriff Ezell announced his campaign for Congress in April. He has served as Jackson County Sheriff since 2014 when he was first elected in a special election and re-elected to the position in 2015 and 2019.