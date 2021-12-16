63 airports across Mississippi will benefit from the funds.

Today, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) welcomed the distribution of $19,859,920 to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. Senator Wicker was an early supported of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which made these funds available.

“These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come,” Senator Wicker said.

In November, Senator Wicker said that Mississippi will soon see major investments its infrastructure.

In addition to the allocation of funds for airports repairs and improvements, Wicker had said that the State will receive “$3.3 billion for roads and highways, $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs, a minimum of $100 million for broadband infrastructure, $283 million for water infrastructure, and significant funding for Army Corps of Engineers projects and port and rail improvements.”

Below is a list of the 63 Mississippi airports that the awards will go to: