Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Based on the intent of the Voting Rights Act, essentially assuming black voters are statistically far more likely to vote for black candidates, it’s not a stretch to see how, in practice, Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson has built a virtually impenetrable operation that allows him to cruise to reelection every two years without lifting a finger as he continues to compile an over million dollar campaign war chest.

That electoral safety and security also provides Thompson with the cover to essentially vote against the interests of his district on issues that would otherwise be unpopular with a more diverse voting base. A perfect example of that is his backtracking on the Yazoo Pumps that would alleviate flooding for thousands of Mississippians in the lower Mississippi Delta.

The truth is voter trends by and large are based on actual policy positions, platforms and governing philosophy – not skin color. Mississippi is a prime example.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined four other governors from Wyoming, Alaska, Iowa, and Nebraska in writing a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to withdraw his and the Service Secretaries’ directives to the National Guard members in their Title 32 duty status concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As Commander in Chief of the Mississippi National Guard, I was proud to join 4 of my fellow governors to call on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to withdraw his overreaching directives on our Guardsmen,” Governor Reeves said on Twitter.

Defense Secretary Austin issued a memo in late November that said Guard members must be vaccinated in order to participate in training.

Empower Mississippi announced this week that it is was launching a new initiative called Embark. This organization will assist school founders in starting charter and private schools in Mississippi. Elyse Marcellino will serve as the Director of Embark.

Carnival Warehouse Magazine, the carnival and fair industry’s #1 source for news and resources, named the 2021 Mississippi State Fair was named #15 of the Top 50 Fairs in North America.

Carnival Warehouse creates a list every year of fair rankings across the United States and Canada is based on attendance. Total attendance for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair was 600,000.

“We were delighted by the turnout to this year’s Mississippi State Fair,” Commissioner Gipson said. “We had an overwhelming response from vendors and visitors alike who were grateful to have an event like the State Fair to get out and enjoy again.”

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, Republican candidate for Congress, announced his campaign’s County Chairs in all counties of the Fourth Congressional District.

The announcement comes following the Mississippi Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee put forth their plan for Congressional redistricting ahead of the 2022 midterms. That plan is expected to be enacted during the first week of the session which starts on January 4th.

“I’m excited to announce our campaign’s County Chairs from every county in the district, and I’m very thankful for their enthusiasm and commitment to continue growing our momentum in this race,” Sheriff Ezell said in the release. “With so many of the biggest challenges facing our country centering on law and order, public safety and protecting our individual rights, our campaign will continue focusing on my record and unique qualifications to tackle these pressing issues.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) welcomed the distribution of $19,859,920 to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. Senator Wicker was an early supported of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which made these funds available.

“These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come,” Senator Wicker said.

In November, Senator Wicker said that Mississippi will soon see major investments its infrastructure.

Guest cosponsored bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to fallen in Afghanistan withdrawal signed into law

This Congressional Gold Medal legislation is a token of the respect that Members of Congress have for those 13 brave men and women, and it represents our promise to keep their names alive as heroes of our nation. (1/2) — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) December 16, 2021

Today, members of the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) and the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) joined representatives from Atmos Energy in Jackson as the company donated leak detection equipment to the department.

“When faced with emission of potentially harmful leaks, this equipment is valuable for the Jackson Fire Department to ensure the safety of the city’s residents,” Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said.

Atmos Energy is donating seven Sensit Gold G2 combustible gas leak detectors, a calibration unit, and other items necessary to maintain the detectors. The Sensit units are designed to detect 4 types of gases: methane, carbon monoxide, oxygen, and hydrogen sulfide.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 710 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 44 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 521,544 cases and 10,351 deaths. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/k7AwQBvBt5 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 16, 2021

In a rare move, a judge has vacated the results of a Nettleton mayoral race and ordered the town to hold a new election.