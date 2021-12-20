The one-time pay will go to approximately 1,750 sworn law enforcement officers.

During a press conference today, Governor Tate Reeves recognized the sacrifices of Mississippi’s law enforcement officers during the pandemic.

“When it comes to law enforcement, these men and women represent the absolute best of the best in our nation. Mississippi’s law enforcement officers have been through a lot over the last couple of years. But despite it all, they have endured. Well, actually, they’ve done a little more than endured. They’ve excelled,” Governor Reeves said.

Reeves noted that during the pandemic, Mississippi’s law enforcement officers did not have the option of telework.

“Instead they’ve done what they always do. They get up every day to protect and serve our all of our communities in honor. Day in and day out, they put their own health on the line to keep us safe,” the Governor continued. “I want all of our state’s law enforcement officers to know that my administration and our residents recognize the sacrifices that you’ve made over these last two years. We are incredibly proud of you and everything you’ve done. We are lucky to have you and we will always appreciate you.”

Governor Reeves said that due to to the “hazardous duties and mountains of challenges” that state law enforcement officers encountered, he has authorized $1,000 in one-time hazard pay funded by his office’s discretionary Cares Act funds for each sworn law enforcement officer who actively served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and who was employed by state agencies as of November 30, 2021.

Officers that qualify are employed in the following state departments:

Attorney General

State Auditor

Department of Revenue

Gaming Commission

Department of Mental Health

Department of Agriculture and Commerce

Department of Marine Resources

Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District

Insurance Department

Department of Public Safety.

Governor Reeves said that the Legislature has “billions and billions and billions of dollars” that needs to be allocated and they are aware of his strong desire to invest those monies in opportunities to reward, thank, and provide hazard pay for law enforcement officers.

You can watch the full press conference below.