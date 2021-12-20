The company is creating 25 jobs with a $2.3 million corporate investment.

Sandman Bedding, manufacturer of bedding and mattresses, is locating operations in Belden. The project is a $2.3 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

“Sandman Bedding’s decision to locate operations in Belden shows that the private sector isn’t sleeping on Mississippi’s manufacturing prowess. I appreciate the Sandman Bedding team for choosing Mississippi, and I know the company’s new employees have what it takes to ensure its success in Lee County for years to come,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Sandman Bedding will produce mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows for e-commerce and retail. The company is retrofitting a 70,000-square-foot facility where it will develop its direct-to-consumer mattress product under the Nest and Wild brand developed by its founders. Sandman Bedding also will design and manufacture sleep products for other brands across the United States.

“The infrastructure, skilled workforce and robust supply of materials in North Mississippi will allow us to develop and scale high quality mattress products,” said Brandon Jamison, CEO Sandman Bedding. “The assistance provided to us by Community Development Foundation and the State of Mississippi during this process has been exceptional and we appreciate their support. The Sandman Bedding Company is proud to call Mississippi our home.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building and infrastructure improvements. MDA also certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“While we are nearing the end of 2021, the MDA team has not slowed down in its efforts to bring good jobs to Mississippi’s workers,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Northeast Mississippi is a furniture and bedding manufacturing powerhouse, and the addition of Sandman Bedding to the region’s portfolio shows other companies around the country that Mississippi is the ideal place for these types of operations. MDA thanks our partners at the Community Development Foundation for their commitment to creating jobs and stronger communities for the people of Lee County.”

Sandman Bedding expects to begin operations in Belden in January and plans to fill the new jobs by the third quarter of the year.

“On behalf of the Community Development Foundation, I’d like to thank Sandman Bedding for choosing to start up and locate its operations in Lee County. These 25 new high-paying jobs are excellent opportunities to improve the lives of Lee County citizens. We are proud to welcome Sandman Bedding into our manufacturing community and wish them great success,” said CDF Chairman Shane Spees, CEO North Mississippi Health Services.