The mandate would impact an estimate of 273,000 Head Start staff, one million volunteers, and 865,000 pre-school children.

Today, Mississippi filed suit in the Western District of Louisiana along with 23 other states challenging a fourth vaccine mandate by the Biden Administration. Mississippi joined Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

The mandate was issued on November 30 and would require any worker or volunteer with Head Start to vaccinate and would require anyone over 2 years of age at a Head Start facility to wear a mask. Volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by January 31, 2022.

“It seems clear that the Administration’s plan is to scare enough people with the penalties of non-compliance that they vaccinate against their better judgment and before the courts strike all the mandates down,” said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Court after court has hit the pause button against these unconstitutional mandates; yet the Administration has persisted and imposed a fourth mandate. President Biden was wrong with his first vaccine mandate, and he’s been wrong each time since.”

You can read the full complaint here.