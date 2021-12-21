Over $10 million in state, federal funds utilized to expand broadband in the area.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley (D) has announced that ACE Fiber became the second electric co-op broadband project in North Mississippi to be completed.

Presley says over $10 million in federal and state funding went in to the project.

“When we began this journey, our goal was to bring broadband internet service to the last house on the last dirt road in Mississippi. ACE Fiber just did that for their members. I couldn’t be prouder of the ACE leadership, manager and board, and their hardworking employees,” said Commissioner Presley in a release. “I was honored to work with them to bring over $10,000,000 in federal and state funds to aid in funding this project. We still have work to do across the state, but today is a major milestone.”

Alcorn County Electric Power Association, created in 1934, was the first rural electric cooperative in America. Presley said it became a model for the rest of the nation.

Commissioner Presley noted that as of Monday, all 18,915 members that Alcorn County Electric serves now has access to world-class internet.

Alcorn County residents who would like to sign up for service with ACE Fiber or inquire about service availability at their address can click here for more information.