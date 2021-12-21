The company’s expansion will enable the company to meet an increase in demand.

Tony’s Tamales is increasing capacity in Mississippi by opening a production facility in Flora. The project is a $690,000 corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.

“Tony’s Tamales is another prime example of a Mississippi-grown company finding success nationally. With this expansion, Americans across the country will be able to experience a Mississippi culinary tradition. I look forward to watching this project bring even more economic growth to Madison County,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Tony’s Tamales is a homegrown Mississippi company that started in 1982 as a restaurant in Jackson – the result of owner Robert Mosley’s desire to bring his tamales to the state capital. The company has since grown, selling to retailers across the U.S.

“The Tony’s Tamales family would like to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued support. We look forward to a prosperous working relationship,” said Tony’s Tamales Owner Reginald Mosely.

The company’s expansion will enable the company to meet an increase in demand and fulfill two newly secured contracts with Whole Foods and Publix.

“The town of Flora is excited to welcome Tony’s Tamales to our industrial park. Homegrown businesses like these are a natural fit to the community of Flora, and we are looking forward to assisting Tony’s Tamales in their future growth. We appreciate MCEDA for their guidance and oversight in this project over the past two years. We welcome Tony’s Tamales to Flora and are grateful for their investment in our community,” said Town of Flora Mayor Les Childress.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The town of Flora also is assisting with the project.

“MDA is proud to support Tony’s Tamales as the company increases its presence in Central Mississippi by opening a new production facility to meet an increase in consumer demand,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “This expansion is a great indicator of the long-term growth and success Mississippi-based businesses enjoy for many years. We appreciate our partners at the town of Flora and the Madison County Economic Development Authority for working with MDA to bring this project full-circle.”