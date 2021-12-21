Jasper, Monroe, Pontotoc, Quitman, Oktibbeha, and Tate Counties benefit from the USDA award

Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) welcomed $6.39 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants and $6.67 million in low-interest loans for water and broadband infrastructure improvement projects in Jasper, Monroe, Pontotoc, Quitman, Oktibbeha, and Tate counties.

“Infrastructure is critical for the well-being and economic success of our state,” Senator Wicker said. “Congress and the Department of Agriculture are working hard to ensure these Mississippi communities have the resources they need to improve their water and broadband infrastructure.”

Five awards are through the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

The remaining award is through the USDA Community Connect program. This program gives financial assistance to eligible applicants that will provide broadband service in rural, economically-challenged communities where service does not exist.

“USDA Rural Development works as an active partner with rural communities and service providers to make utilities, including broadband, more available to people and businesses in Mississippi. These six awards reflect those efforts,” said Senator Hyde-Smith.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans that live in rural areas.

This assistance supports areas such as infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities, and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.