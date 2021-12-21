Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

During a press conference today, Governor Tate Reeves recognized the sacrifices of Mississippi’s law enforcement officers during the pandemic.

“When it comes to law enforcement, these men and women represent the absolute best of the best in our nation. Mississippi’s law enforcement officers have been through a lot over the last couple of years. But despite it all, they have endured. Well, actually, they’ve done a little more than endured. They’ve excelled,” Governor Reeves said.

Reeves noted that during the pandemic, Mississippi’s law enforcement officers did not have the option of telework…

…Governor Reeves said that due to to the “hazardous duties and mountains of challenges” that state law enforcement officers encountered, he has authorized $1,000 in one-time hazard pay funded by his office’s discretionary Cares Act funds for each sworn law enforcement officer who actively served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and who was employed by state agencies as of November 30, 2021.

On Friday, the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals lifted the injunction on President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on businesses with over 100 employees, meaning the Department of Labor through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) can implement its rules.

The 5th Circuit had issued the stay on the President’s mandate in early November, ahead of the initial deadline given by the Administration. The action was filed by Mississippi and other states, along with some private businesses. OSHA, then, suspended the implementation and enforcement of the mandate. Now, the federal government will return to their original course of action, forcing the employers to impose the mandate on their workforce.

More than two dozen cases challenging the Biden mandates were transferred to the 6th Circuit last month, including those from the 5th Circuit where Mississippi filed. That move came after the Biden Administration sought to have the cases consolidated in a single court, which was granted.

Trump backs vaccine, says he got the booster

On Monday, the Mississippi Legislative PEER Committee released its latest report titled State Government Purchasing: A Biennial Review of State Procurement.

As required by state law, PEER reports that it conducted its fourth biennial review of state procurement. This review provided an overview of Mississippi’s procurement environment and emergency procurement process, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, PEER addressed legislators’ concerns regarding the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) emergency declaration regarding the procurement of technology products and professional services, and subsequent requests to suspend the one-year restriction on contract(s) awarded from an emergency declaration.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 1,434 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 10 deaths, and 10 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 523,889 cases, 10,364 deaths, and 1,435,238 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/rf6idLcbrm — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 20, 2021

Sandman Bedding, manufacturer of bedding and mattresses, is locating operations in Belden. The project is a $2.3 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

“Sandman Bedding’s decision to locate operations in Belden shows that the private sector isn’t sleeping on Mississippi’s manufacturing prowess. I appreciate the Sandman Bedding team for choosing Mississippi, and I know the company’s new employees have what it takes to ensure its success in Lee County for years to come,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Sandman Bedding will produce mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows for e-commerce and retail. The company is retrofitting a 70,000-square-foot facility where it will develop its direct-to-consumer mattress product under the Nest and Wild brand developed by its founders. Sandman Bedding also will design and manufacture sleep products for other brands across the United States.