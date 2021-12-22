Amicus brief defends religious freedom of U.S. Navy SEALs

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) joined Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and 38 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in an amicus brief.

The lawmakers wrote this amicus brief in support of a legal challenge to the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates filed by 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections.

The lawmakers argue that this military vaccine mandate sends a strong signal to service members that they must choose between their religion and their desire to protect America.

“Religious freedom is fundamental to every American’s liberty, but we have seen in recent years increasing hostility among elected and appointed government officials towards those who seek to exercise that freedom,” the legislators’ amicus brief reads.

