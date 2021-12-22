Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi filed suit in the Western District of Louisiana along with 23 other states challenging a fourth vaccine mandate by the Biden Administration. Mississippi joined Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

The mandate was issued on November 30 and would require any worker or volunteer with Head Start to vaccinate and would require anyone over 2 years of age at a Head Start facility to wear a mask. Volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by January 31, 2022.

Head Start programs provide pre-school education for low-income families. The mandate would impact an estimated 273,000 staff, one million volunteers, and around 865,000 pre-school children.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is asking the Biden Administration to respond to appeals filed challenging the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ reinstatement of the COVID vaccine mandate on businesses with over 100 employees.

Kavanaugh has jurisdictional authority over the 6th Circuit as he is the Justice appointed to oversee appeals resulting from action in that district. He wants President Joe Biden’s White House to respond by close of business on December 30th.

Justice Kavanaugh’s request comes after the 6th Circuit lifted the injunction on President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on businesses with over 100 employees on Friday. That decision allows the Department of Labor through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) to implement its rules and penalties for noncompliance. The 6th Circuit was randomly selected to hear the many challenges to the mandate after cases were consolidated and transferred to the one court.

The Legislative PEER Committee released its latest report titled A Review of the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology.

The Committee found that the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology (MSBC), in its current form, does not ensure Board representation of consumers or all Board-licensed persons.

Board member terms are not staggered and qualifications for service are higher than those of similar boards. The report notes that MSBC’s meetings are disorganized and inefficient. On 10 occasions in FY 2021, a quorum of the Board met but did not provide meeting minutes.

Tony’s Tamales is increasing capacity in Mississippi by opening a production facility in Flora. The project is a $690,000 corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.

“Tony’s Tamales is another prime example of a Mississippi-grown company finding success nationally. With this expansion, Americans across the country will be able to experience a Mississippi culinary tradition. I look forward to watching this project bring even more economic growth to Madison County,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Tony’s Tamales is a homegrown Mississippi company that started in 1982 as a restaurant in Jackson – the result of owner Robert Mosley’s desire to bring his tamales to the state capital. The company has since grown, selling to retailers across the U.S.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley (D) has announced that ACE Fiber became the second electric co-op broadband project in North Mississippi to be completed.

Presley says over $10 million in federal and state funding went in to the project.

“When we began this journey, our goal was to bring broadband internet service to the last house on the last dirt road in Mississippi. ACE Fiber just did that for their members. I couldn’t be prouder of the ACE leadership, manager and board, and their hardworking employees,” said Commissioner Presley in a release. “I was honored to work with them to bring over $10,000,000 in federal and state funds to aid in funding this project. We still have work to do across the state, but today is a major milestone.”

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) welcomed $6.39 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants and $6.67 million in low-interest loans for water and broadband infrastructure improvement projects in Jasper, Monroe, Pontotoc, Quitman, Oktibbeha, and Tate counties.

“Infrastructure is critical for the well-being and economic success of our state,” Senator Wicker said. “Congress and the Department of Agriculture are working hard to ensure these Mississippi communities have the resources they need to improve their water and broadband infrastructure.”

Five awards are through the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.