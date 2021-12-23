YP Daily Roundup 12/23/21

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) joined Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and 38 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in an amicus brief.

The lawmakers wrote this amicus brief in support of a legal challenge to the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates filed by 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections.

The lawmakers argue that this military vaccine mandate sends a strong signal to service members that they must choose between their religion and their desire to protect America. MSDH COVID Hospitalization Reporting

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., are among 47 Senate colleagues and 44 House members who joined an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the petitioners, including the state of Mississippi, in the pending case West Virginia, et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency.

In this case challenging overreaching Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rulemaking to restructure the nation’s power sector, the lawmakers agree EPA acted outside its congressionally-authorized authority by issuing significantly overreaching rules—namely the Clean Power Plan—to attempt to transform the nation’s power sector through emissions regulations under Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act.

With super majorities in both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, the reveal of the state’s new congressional redistricting plan by Republican leaders drew predictably partisan reviews and criticisms from Democrats.

Not everyone in the Mississippi Republican Party was happy, either, but generally the GOP has few legitimate complaints about how their party fares in the proposal.

One of the principal critiques of the new congressional maps is the expansion of the Second Congressional District to include Adams, Amite, Franklin, and Walthall counties to the district currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Bolton, the state’s senior U.S. House member who is serving his 13th term.

1,500 families in Mississippi with children who qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive an extra deposit for the holidays.

Mississippi Department of Human Services made the announcement Wednesday.

More than 1,500 low-income households will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance.

You do not have to apply for the benefits.

The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed tens of millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.

Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended. Those measures have been in place since early in the pandemic, but were set to expire Jan. 31.