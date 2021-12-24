YP Daily Roundup 12/24/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hold a special session on January 7, 2022, to consider challenges to President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates related to businesses that employee over 100 workers and health care facilities that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The decision to quickly hold arguments on the requirements is seen as unusual as the Court rarely holds emergency sessions.

The move comes after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the Biden Administration mandate on the businesses, allowing the Department of Labor through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) to implement its rules. That mandate had been stalled when the 5th Circuit issued a stay on the President’s mandate in early November.

Following the ruling from the 6th Circuit, OSHA advised businesses that it will begin citations for noncompliance after January 10, 2022. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh then asked the Biden Administration to respond to appeals filed challenging the 6th Circuit’s ruling by December 30, 2021.

Ag Commissioner Gipson highlights “GenuineMS” labels in stores

Proud to see another goal accomplished this year by our @MSDeptofAg team; #GenuineMS branded products in grocery stores. Be on the lookout for MS made products in your local grocery store. If your local store would like to establish a GenuineMS section just refer them to us! pic.twitter.com/NUPSG05OJd — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) December 23, 2021

It is past time that we in the media move beyond case count coverage and shift the focus to tracking severe illness and hospitalizations in a similar way that other such virus cases are not spread across the news and health reports daily as if the world is ending. It is not. It is irresponsible to continue to act otherwise.

Shifting the attention to tracking severity and hospitalizations puts the spotlight where it needs to be from a public perspective – the strain on both public and private resources. Doing so would not only move the news coverage more in line with other viruses, it would also give the public a more accurate picture of the state of COVID and its severity, perhaps better making the case for the use of “vaccines” and other preventatives in a similar way as is done with annual flu shots.

MS Highway Patrol announces Christmas enforcement period

PRESS RELEASE: CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIOD pic.twitter.com/y4Y5NZaYmP — MS Highway Patrol (@MSHwyPatrol) December 22, 2021

Christmas came early for Americans concerned about inflation, the national debt, and the threat of socialism. After months of inconclusive negotiations, Democrat Senator Joe Manchin finally said “no” to the President’s $5 trillion tax-and-spend bill, meaning that a majority of the Senate now opposes this partisan legislation. President Biden and his allies seemed shell-shocked by Manchin’s decision, but they should have seen it coming. The center-left Democrat had been hinting for months that he was not inclined to support this bill given its massive price tag and the worsening effect it could have on inflation. Speaking on Fox News, he said, “If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it.”

Top Democrats are now lashing out at Manchin, but they have only themselves to blame. The American people did not give them a mandate to pass a socialist spending spree and tax hike. Americans elected a 50-50 Senate and a closely divided House, and President Biden ran for office as a unifier. Yet since his election Mr. Biden has sprinted to the left, abandoning his promise to stick to a centrist agenda. He should have realized this gambit would fail. As Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, “Nobody elected him to be FDR.”

Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Steven Palazzo today celebrated the release of more than $8 million in U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) grant funding for rail projects at two Mississippi ports, Port Bienville in Hancock County and the City of Aberdeen Port in Monroe County.

The delegation members wrote letters of support for applications submitted by Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission and the City of Aberdeen for Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants. The grants are funded through FY2021 appropriations approved for the Maritime Administration by Congress last December.

Senator John Horhn chairs the Senate labor committee and held hearings on the issue this summer. He plans to file an equal pay bill when they return in January.

“There’s a federal law,” Horhn described. “And that’s the argument that that people may want… look, we already have a federal law. But every other state in the United States has passed an Equal Pay Bill, that does prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender. And I would urge all women from all walks of life in Mississippi to get behind this issue.”