Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to social media on Tuesday to once again outline his position on a proposed medical marijuana bill in the state. Given the wording, it would not be unreasonable to suggest that should lawmakers not acquiesce to the Governor’s position, the bill as proposed could face a veto.

Reeves says the issue comes down to whether Mississippians want a true medical marijuana program or a program that leads to recreational use, something he does not support.

“Medicinal or Recreational marijuana? That is the question,” Reeves wrote. “I’ve repeatedly told the members of the Legislature that I am willing to sign a bill that is truly medical marijuana. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t have an adverse effect on Mississippi’s economy. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt Mississippi families. A program that helps those Mississippians who truly need it for an illness.”

Following the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that deemed the initiative process flawed and struck down Initiative 65 from being implemented, Governor Reeves said he would be willing to call the Legislature in for a special session to address the issue if he and lawmakers could agree on the parameters of the bill.

Senator Kevin Blackwell and Representative Lee Yancey took on the challenge in their respective chambers, agreeing on a bill that was circulated to their members and then sent to the Governor for his consideration. The assumption was that the votes were there to pass the negotiated bill, but that was never confirmed as Governor Reeves noted in a press conference that he has heard from a number of concerned legislators who did not support it.

Reeves ultimately could not sign on to the negotiated bill from Blackwell and Yancey as, in his mind, it provided too much of the product at any one time.

Governor Reeves says in many ways, the work done on the original draft of the Legislature’s bill helped address some of these issues. The one sticking point remains how much marijuana any one individual can get in any given day.

“Unlike any other drug, this program allows virtually unlimited access to marijuana once you qualify,” Reeves wrote. “There is no pharmacist involved and no doctor setting the amount. There is only what legislators call a ‘budtender’ serving you pot.”

Reeves notes that the proposed bill allows any individual to get 3.5 grams of marijuana per day.

“A simple google search shows that the average joint has 0.32 grams of marijuana,” the Governor says. “Therefore, any one individual can get enough weed to smoke 11 joints a day. Every day.”

He sees that as problematic.

Governor Reeves believes that amount is too broad of a starting point. He is asking the Legislature to cut the amount in half to start the program.

“If it is determined in the future that more pot is needed in Mississippi, that could always be increased in future legislative sessions. Why not start carefully? I believe that is a reasonable approach,” Reeves says.

The Legislature is set to gavel in one week from today. The issue will move through the usual committee process and onto the floor assuming Governor Reeves does not call a special session during the regular session to handle specific bill.

Onlookers will be watching the vote total closely on any legislation that is passed, as that will tell the tale as to whether the Governor would exercise his veto power if what is passed does not meet his expectations.

You can read Governor Reeves' full social media write up on the issue below:

God bless you, Mississippi!!