Learn more about the Mississippi Dept. of Information Technology Services.

David Johnson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to talk about the role his state agency plays in Mississippi.

Johnson discussed the technology landscape ITS navigates on behalf of all of state government, from cybersecurity to cloud services. He noted the need for ITS to remain competitive in the marketplace in terms of attracting and retaining IT professionals as younger workers enter the workforce.

Watch the full interview with Director Johnson to learn more about ITS.