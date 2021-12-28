YP Daily Roundup 12/28/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The 2022 legislative session in Mississippi will gavel in the first week of January. A number of key issues will appear before lawmakers such as the possible elimination of Mississippi’s income tax, medical marijuana, the initiative process, Congressional and legislative redistricting, distributing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and passing the FY 2023 state budget.

Ahead of January, Y’all Politics talked to legislative leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to get their thoughts on the top issues facing both chambers and what Mississippians can expect this upcoming session.

Governor Reeves: MS still Top 10 for pandemic job recovery

The latest numbers are out – Mississippi is STILL Top 10 for recovering jobs lost due to the pandemic. This is what happens when you’re committed to free enterprise as well as protecting lives AND livelihoods! pic.twitter.com/Aaz0mMM1AV — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 27, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced that they will be offering fellowships to individuals who want to research their family’s connection to Mississippi at the state archives, gathering oral histories, and holding a series of public programs on genealogy, preservation of important papers and images, and the history of the Great Migration.

MDAH will award fellowships up to $2,000 and are a part of a year-long initiative in 2022 to expand understanding of the Great Migration and its wide impact. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) and the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) are working together on the year-long initiative.

“The Great Migration is the largest internal migration of people in U.S. history. Many families who left Mississippi still feel a close connection to our state. We’re glad to be able to help them come back to Mississippi and research their roots,” said MDAH director Katie Blount.

Gerald “Jerry” Kerner has filed to seek Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the 2022 midterms next year. Kerner, a former candidate for Mayor in Clinton, is a Democrat who will be challenging incumbent Congressman Bennie Thompson.

According to his campaign website, Kerner says he is running because Mississippi is misrepresented in Congress as evidenced by those who are going along with and tolerating the “un-American Legislation being introduced and voted on this year in the US House of Representatives.”

“We can, and will, rectify this situation by sending to Congress a person who appreciates and embraces the Values and Principles of this Great State, and who has the integrity and courage to stand by them,” Kerner’s site states.

Last week, researchers from the Mississippi State University’s Extension Service stated that agriculture’s estimated value has risen 19% from 2020 and the value is back to the high levels seen in 2012-2014.

Commissioner Andy Gipson posted on Twitter that though MS Agriculture set a record high production value in 2021, these high production values were offset by higher input costs farmers are experiencing due to inflation.

Every year, a variety government payments are awarded through agriculture safety net programs. In 2020, COVID-19 relief drove government payments up sharply to $766 million.

CDC shortens recommended isolation time for COVID infection, exposure

CDC has shortened the recommended time for #COVID19 isolation and quarantine. Learn more about what to do if you test positive or have close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/ScxsyrZI16. — CDC (@CDCgov) December 27, 2021

Dorothy Benford, a longtime political activist in Jackson, has passed away.

Benford was discovered in her home Sunday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart. She died from natural causes.

The Democratic Party activist ran for numerous offices during her lifetime and was the 2020 Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Previously, she ran for Mississippi Public Service Commission, losing in the Democratic runoff to then-City Councilman De’Keither Stamps.

SOS Watson takes issue with Leader Call op-ed