More than $659M invested and 2,360 jobs announced in Mississippi service area

Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 456,000 customers in 45 counties and delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Despite the challenges 2020 presented, the company played an integral role in Entergy Mississippi’s 45-county service area by helping to secure $659 million in investments and 2,360 jobs.

Due to Entergy’s work in unprecedented times, Site Selection magazine recognized the company as one of the nation’s top 10 electric utilities in economic development for the 14th year in a row.

“Our first obligation is to provide safe, affordable power. But we’re responsible for much more than that,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “Last year’s challenges created unexpected hardships for everyone. One way we responded was by driving economic development to power life for our customers and communities. We’re proud of the important role Entergy plays in attracting business and growth to our state, and the positive impact that has.”

Site Selection considered the use of innovative programs and incentives for business, website tools and data, and each utility’s job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends for its rankings.