Ag Commissioner Gipson cautions government response to latest wave of COVID cases.

Lots of people are getting sick, again.

The flu is back and so is another version of COVID, the “omicron” variant which seems to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, but by all indications is less serious according to the experts.

This is going to impact commerce again. The worker shortage we already have seen is going to be worsened, and the healthcare worker shortage that was amplified by Biden’s mandatory vaccine edict and CDC requirements is going to be noticeably exacerbated.

From a commerce standpoint, governments at both the federal and state levels must resist the temptation of another shutdown. Schools, churches and businesses must stay open.

Individual citizens should take personal responsibility, make the healthcare decisions we decide upon for ourselves and our families. Use common sense. Eat healthy, build natural immunity, wash your hands and don’t get in other people’s faces. If you feel sick stay home. We know the routine and we know what to do.

Contrary to liberal wishes, we don’t need a government takeover of our lives because of a virus.

Submitted by Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.