Lawmakers gavel in next week for what will be a busy few months.

State Senator Brice Wiggins (R) joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday for a preview of the upcoming 2022 legislative session in Mississippi. There are a number of hot issues floating about as lawmakers return to the Capitol, including medical marijuana, the initiative process, redistricting, teacher pay, and eliminating the state income tax.

Wiggins noted that he will be the lead author of a conservative approach to Equal Pay, an issue pushed by Attorney General Lynn Fitch. He is also planning to file a bill to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates that are negatively impacting businesses and health care workers.

Watch the full interview with Senator Wiggins below.