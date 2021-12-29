Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to social media on Tuesday to once again outline his position on a proposed medical marijuana bill in the state. Given the wording, it would not be unreasonable to suggest that should lawmakers not acquiesce to the Governor’s position, the bill as proposed could face a veto.

Reeves says the issue comes down to whether Mississippians want a true medical marijuana program or a program that leads to recreational use, something he does not support.

“Medicinal or Recreational marijuana? That is the question,” Reeves wrote. “I’ve repeatedly told the members of the Legislature that I am willing to sign a bill that is truly medical marijuana. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t have an adverse effect on Mississippi’s economy. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt Mississippi families. A program that helps those Mississippians who truly need it for an illness.”

David Johnson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to talk about the role his state agency plays in Mississippi.

Johnson discussed the technology landscape ITS navigates on behalf of all of state government, from cybersecurity to cloud services. He noted the need for ITS to remain competitive in the marketplace in terms of attracting and retaining IT professionals as younger workers enter the workforce.

This upcoming legislative session promises to be a contentious but historic one as lawmakers allocate $1.8 billion in federal funds given to the state.

On December 2, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act, with Mississippi due to receive $1.8 billion of that. Mississippi municipalities could receive more than $371 million according to estimates from the national lobbying group for cities, the National League of Cities.

The good news for Mississippi is this one-time infusion of borrowed dollars could help the state make huge strides with infrastructure repair and construction, especially when it comes to water, sewage and broadband.

MS COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Earlier this month, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department of Agriculture will provide up to $1.5 billion to states and school districts to help school meal program operators deal with the challenges of supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

Over $17 million will be given to Mississippi school meal programs.

Secretary Vilsack said the food and funds USDA is distributing will help ensure schools have the resources they need to continue serving students quality food they can depend on, and to build a “stronger, fairer, and more competitive food system.”

Severe weather possible today

⚠⛈ While a few strong storms are possible today, there will be a higher threat for severe weather tomorrow (Wednesday). Most of the state is included in the Level 2 'Slight' risk area where there will be the chance for damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and tornadoes. #mswx pic.twitter.com/Ooh10sEvDN — msema (@MSEMA) December 28, 2021

City Hall and city offices will be closed from Wednesday, December 29 to Wednesday, January 5. City employees are expected to work remotely where possible to ensure City services remain in place. Offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6.