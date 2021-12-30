Bond talks use of ARPA funds, Medicaid expansion, CON laws, and more with Y’all Politics.

Singing River Health System Chief Executive Officer Lee Bond joined Y’all Politics on Thursday for a discussion on where health care stands in Mississippi and what he believes can be done to improve outcomes while buoying a dwindling workforce.

Bond is advocating for lawmakers to utilize a portion of the $1.8 billion Mississippi has received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to go directly to health care workers, not hospitals. He would like to see the Legislature set aside up to $20,000 per lifesaver for a 24-month retention plan.

The Coast CEO has been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates on health care workers, saying the industry needs as many vaccinated and unvaccinated lifesavers that they can get.

Bond also offered his thoughts on other policy considerations lawmakers will be facing when the 2022 legislative session starts next week, including Medicaid expansion, reforms to Certificate of Need laws, and taxation, particularly as it pertains to an increase in the cigarette tax.

Watch the full interview with Lee Bond, CEO of Singing River Health system, below.