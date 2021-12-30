YP Daily Roundup 12/30/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

This week, President Joe Biden joined a call with representatives from the National Governors Association (NGA) to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 response by state and federal governments…

…“Look, there is no federal solution,” Biden said. “This gets solved at a state level. I’m looking at Governor [Chris] Sununu [NH-R] on the board here. He talks about that a lot. And then it ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the patient is in need of help or preventing the need for help.”…

…“This is what we have been saying since Day One. Donald Trump realized this and acted accordingly. Biden lied and claimed he had a plan, which never existed,” Governor Reeves tweeted. “If he wants to gain back some respect, he could have his actions follow his words and end his ridiculous federal mandates.”

At noon on Tuesday, January 4, legislators will return to the Mississippi Capitol and convene the 2022 Legislative Session. A number of key issues will appear before lawmakers, including the possible elimination of Mississippi’s income tax, medical marijuana, the initiative process, Congressional and legislative redistricting, and passing the FY 2023 state budget.

However, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann expects the biggest challenge to be overseeing the expenditure of the $1.8 billion allocated to the state from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In late October, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson (R) named a seven-member Senate Appropriations Subcommittee comprised of 5 Republicans and 2 Democrats to review and make recommendations regarding the use of $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds sent to Mississippi.

State Senator Brice Wiggins (R) joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday for a preview of the upcoming 2022 legislative session in Mississippi. There are a number of hot issues floating about as lawmakers return to the Capitol, including medical marijuana, the initiative process, redistricting, teacher pay, and eliminating the state income tax.

Wiggins noted that he will be the lead author of a conservative approach to Equal Pay, an issue pushed by Attorney General Lynn Fitch. He is also planning to file a bill to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates that are negatively impacting businesses and health care workers.

Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 456,000 customers in 45 counties and delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Despite the challenges 2020 presented, the company played an integral role in Entergy Mississippi’s 45-county service area by helping to secure $659 million in investments and 2,360 jobs.

Due to Entergy’s work in unprecedented times, Site Selection magazine recognized the company as one of the nation’s top 10 electric utilities in economic development for the 14th year in a row.

MS Highway Patrol to increase enforcement for New Year’s holiday

NEW YEARS TRAVEL PERIOD PRESS RELEASE: pic.twitter.com/GF0e2RYtc9 — MS Highway Patrol (@MSHwyPatrol) December 29, 2021

U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of Mississippi’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state. Mississippi’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of December, with the help of American Rescue Plan funds, nearly all schools are open for full-time, in-person instruction. The Department recently issued a new resource to state and local leaders stressing the importance of full-time, safe, in-person learning and how federal funds can be used to achieve that goal.

Earlier this year, the Department distributed two-thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states will be made available once state plans are approved. Mississippi is receiving more than $1.6 billion total in ARP ESSER funds, and today’s approval of the state’s plan will result in the release of the final $543 million. Today’s approvals mean a total of 51 ARP ESSER state plans have been approved since June.

MSDH talks latest COVID numbers on press call

Dr. Byers says that as we see an increase in the Omicron variant, they are still seeing some cases of the Delta variant. Byers says that Mississippi's vaccination rate is still relatively low. 1,443,274 persons in Mississippi are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/yZvhSqAxFa — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) December 29, 2021

From a commerce standpoint, governments at both the federal and state levels must resist the temptation of another shutdown. Schools, churches and businesses must stay open.

Individual citizens should take personal responsibility, make the healthcare decisions we decide upon for ourselves and our families. Use common sense. Eat healthy, build natural immunity, wash your hands and don’t get in other people’s faces. If you feel sick stay home. We know the routine and we know what to do.

Contrary to liberal wishes, we don’t need a government takeover of our lives because of a virus.

State Auditor reports $55M in settlements in 2021

Thank you for letting us serve you! https://t.co/q9GBhtbuoD — Shad White (@shadwhite) December 29, 2021

For about two weeks, the Ocean Springs Police Department has been piling up a list of potential violators to the 2001 state law requiring motorists to have liability insurance.

“Almost 30% of the motorists in our state are uninsured,” said Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston. “And that’s costing you and that’s costing me and everybody else that does get their vehicle insurance. It’s costing us a lot of money, into the millions.”

Anyone driving Highway 90 in Ocean Springs is subject to having their car tag read, and if you don’t have any insurance, you could be getting a citation starting the first of next year…

…The city now has Automated License Plate Recognition cameras at high-traffic intersections that will scan your car tag.

Images go through an insurance database. Any potential violations are forwarded to the police for verification.