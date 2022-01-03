The Governor offered his thoughts on income tax elimination, medical marijuana, the initiative process, CRT, and more.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined Y’all Politics on Monday, a day before the start of the 2022 legislative session, to discuss a variety of topics that are sure to be on the minds of lawmakers and Mississippians alike once the gavel hits.

The Governor shared his thoughts on the hottest issues facing lawmakers as they return to the Capitol, including medical marijuana, the initiative process, income tax elimination, and more.

Reeves also spoke to the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations, maintaining that he would not be imposing any statewide mandates. He added that he was hopeful that when the U.S. Supreme Court meets later this week that the Justices would side with Mississippi and not allow the Biden Administration mandates to stand.

Watch the full interview with Governor Tate Reeves below.