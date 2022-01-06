Dukes has over 24 years of experience and has served in both the public and private sectors.

On Thursday, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Mary Dukes to Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory provides forensic services to law enforcement agencies throughout the state, with laboratories located in Pearl, Batesville, Biloxi, and Meridian.

Dukes has over 24 years of experience and has served in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory, Dukes served as Sales and Technical Team Manager for QIAGEN, LLC in Germantown, Maryland. She previously served as System Quality Manager and Forensic DNA Analyst at the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory. Dukes has also served at the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory.

Dukes has a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and a Master’s Degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She also holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Louisiana State University.

“I am extremely honored and pleased to have been chosen as the Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory following Director Sam Howell’s retirement,” said Director Mary Dukes. “I look forward to working with all of the divisions within the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and working for the citizens of Mississippi.”

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Mary Dukes to Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Under her leadership, the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory will continue to assist in the investigation and adjudication of crime by providing forensic services to law enforcement agencies throughout the state.”

###

Press Release

1/5/2021