In the next couple of days, interested applicants can attend a variety of hiring events around the State.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is hosting a rapid hire event on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in an effort to recruit individuals for a variety of positions.

MDOC has adopted the phrase, “New day, new way, new pay,” as they seek to fill vacant positions and attract new employees.

Below is a video from MDOC employees titled, “A NEW Day at MS Dept of Corrections,” that promotes this effort.

There are five state prisons in Mississippi: Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Mississippi State Penitentiary, South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Walnut Grove Correctional Facility, and Marshall County Correctional Facility.

MDOC offers a variety of benefits, including ten paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, paid on-the-job training, medical, dental and vision insurance, the state retirement plan (PERS) and deferred compensation.